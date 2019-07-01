Priyanka Chopra Wipes Away Tears At Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Wedding in Touching Photo

Priyanka Chopra was literally moved to tears at the June 29 wedding of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner. As the pair married (again) Priyanka couldn’t help but get a little emotional.

It was a joyous day as Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, married in France, so much so — that Priyanka Chopra, 36, couldn’t help but get teary-eyed as she looked on. The actress attended the June 29 ceremony alongside her hubby, Nick Jonas, 26, and was moved to tears by the day’s events. As Joe and Sophie prepared to exchange nuptials, Priyanka was spotted looking on with tears in her eyes before then reaching up with both hands to wipe them away. The sister-in-law of Sophie looked beyond happy for the Game of Thrones star as she said ‘I do’ for the second time with her boy band hubby.

While everyone at the celebratory bash was dressed to the nines, Priyanka truly was a sight to be seen. She looked absolutely STUNNING in a pale pink Indian saree. The traditional gown had an open midriff, giving a beautiful silhouette to her frame and showing off her toned abs. In short, she couldn’t have chosen a more than suitable outfit to watch Joe and Sophie tie the knot a second time. Meanwhile, her husband Nick kept it classic in a simple black tux.

We can hardly blame Priyanka for shedding a tear during the reception, held at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France. Just look at how beautiful Sophie looked as well! The actress was a vision as she tied the knot with Joe, opting for an all-white gown which featured a full skirt with a train, capped sleeves, and an intricate brocade pattern on the fabric. She added a long veil to her bridal look and the entire ensemble was something out of a fairytale.

Priyanka wasn’t the only A-lister in attendance. Both the wedding and wedding party was chock full of celebrity attendees. Of course, Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas were there, and Sophie’s Game of Thrones family turned out to celebrate too. Her former co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie showed out, and Sophie’s bestie Maisie Williams was by her side the entire time.