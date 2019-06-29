Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Pink, Lace Dress At Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Wedding

While Sophie Turner’s wedding dress took priority on her big day with Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s dress deserves an honorable mention! Sophie’s in-law stunned in a powder pink ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, had excellent reason to dress up on June 29 — it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding day! Their in-law showed up to the ceremony, held at Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France, in a powder, pink dress. The gown had an open midriff, giving a beautiful silhouette to her frame, and showing off her crazy abs. The lace ensemble was completed with a matching shawl, that Priyanka seemed to either be draping over her shoulders or around her waist. In short, she couldn’t have chosen a more than suitable outfit to watch Joe and Sophie tie the knot a second time.

In the first photos from the ceremony, Priyanka poses with the entire Jonas family for a group shot. So nice! During Joe and Sophie’s first time at the altar, Priyanka served as both bridesmaid and flower girl at the Las Vegas nuptials on May 1. The double-duty job required a versatile outfit, but the Quantico star was able to dress a tad bit fancier for the more official ceremony in France.

Not too long ago, it was Priyanka wearing the wedding dress(es), and Sophie rocking bridesmaid attire! Priyanka married Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, 26, in separate Christian and Hindu ceremonies in the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India on Dec. 1 and 2. Priyanka graced her western ceremony in a Ralph Lauren dress with a lovely sheer lace overlay, and opted for a two-piece red outfit that fell in tradition with her mother country for the second ceremony. Meanwhile, Sophie also wore wedding outfits from both sides of the globe — a peach-colored gown for the Christian ceremony, and a customary lehenga and dupatta for the wedding reception in New Delhi. The Game of Thrones actress has had a lot of practice with wedding wardrobes, explaining why she looked so amazing while walking down the aisle on Saturday!

Priyanka has been waiting for Jophie’s special day (we borrowed her unique nickname for her in-laws). It was Priyanka who promised that Joe and Sophie would still have an “amazing, beautiful” second wedding during an interview with Access in May!