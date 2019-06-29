See Pic
Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress: She Stuns In Gorgeous Gown For Official Wedding To Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner dazzled in a gorgeous, white gown when she tied the knot with Joe Jonas during their romantic wedding in France. Absolutely breathtaking!

Have you ever seen a prettier bride? Jean Grey herself, X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner, left husband Joe Jonas speechless when she walked down the aisle wearing the ultimate wedding dress. Sophie, 23, floated through the ceremony in a voluminous that was the total antithesis to her casual jumpsuit worn during their Las Vegas nuptials. Sophie was a vision in white as she married the Jonas Brothers singer in front of friends and family during their soiree at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France.Sophie’s white dress featured a full skirt with a train, capped sleeves, and an intricate brocade pattern on the white fabric. She wore a long veil with her blonde hair straight and pulled down her back. You can see the pics here.

Sophie’s look for hers and Joe’s first wedding ceremony, in Las Vegas, was very different from this. She and Joe surprised their friends at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 by handing out invites to their wedding — immediately after the show! Joe and Sophie were married by an Elvis impersonator at A Little White Wedding Chapel on the strip, surrounded by a hodgepodge crowd of some major musical acts they picked up at the awards show. Khalid showed up to congratulate them, Diplo live streamed the whole ceremony on Instagram, and Dan + Shay sang “Speechless” while Sophie walked down the (very small) aisle.

Her outfit was decidedly more casual than what she wore during their “official” wedding, but still oh-so chic. Sophie slipped into a white silk jumpsuit from Bevza, which featured spaghetti straps, a peplum, and a plunging v-neck. She pinned a piece of white tulle to the back of her blonde curls for a simple veil, and accessorized with gold penny knot mules from Loeffler Randall. Joe looked pretty dapper in a grey suit, too.