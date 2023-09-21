Sophie Turner Reportedly ‘Found Out’ About Joe Jonas Divorce Filing ‘Through the Media’

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, claimed in new court documents that Joe Jonas, 34, didn’t give her a heads up that he was done with their marriage. The Game of Thrones star filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband regarding the custody of their two daughters on September 21 and alleged that she “found out through the media” that Joe filed for divorce on September 5.

Sophie reportedly claimed in the docs that the exes “had an argument” on Joe’s birthday on August 15, three weeks before he filed the paperwork to divorce Sophie after four years of marriage. The British star said that the “breakdown” of her and Joe’s relationship “happened very suddenly,” according to Page Six.

Sophie and Joe confirmed their plans to divorce on Sept. 6 with a joint statement. It read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since the split, Joe’s been on tour with his brothers and fellow bandmates Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, while Sophie’s been spotted working on her upcoming TV series Joan in Europe. She recently returned to New York and stepped out with Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift the night of September 19. They were seen walking out of Temple Bar on Lafayette Street arm in arm.

Sophie and Joe married in 2019 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Willa, and a 1-year-old daughter whose name has not been revealed. The kids have seemingly been living with Joe in the U.S. while he’s on tour amidst the divorce. But Sophie wants that to change immediately, and she’s taken legal action to make it happen.

In her lawsuit filed in Manhattan against her estranged husband, Sophie demanded the “immediate return” of her children to England. She claimed that the exes decided in the winter of 2022, before their split, that they would raise their daughters in her home country. The lawsuit reportedly states that Sophie and Joe “were excited for the family’s move to England.”

Sophie previously talked about missing her life in the U.K. during a 2022 interview with Elle U.K. “I miss England so much — the people, the attitude, everything,” she said at the time. “I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”