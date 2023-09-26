Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s 2nd Daughter’s Name Revealed Amid Divorce Drama

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Until now, the name of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ second daughter has remained publicly unknown. Now, according to documents obtained by Page Six for a September 26 report, we know her name is Delphine. The one-year-old infant joined big sister Willa, 3, on July 14, 2022. The intensely private former couple, now locked in an infamously volatile custody dispute, had managed to keep Delphine’s name out of the public eye until the custody filing obtained by Page Six revealed it.

The filing came as Sophie asked a judge to put a pause on their custody case — she filed papers last week alleging that Joe had refused to hand over their daughters’ passports. The Game of Thrones actress formally sued for the return of Delphine and Willa to the United Kingdom, claiming that the couple had previously agreed to raise them there. The most recent filing was reportedly a request to hold the case until custody of the children is resolved. The children are the subject of an “international child abduction” case, she reportedly plead in the filing.

Sophie and Joe, who married in Las Vegas in 2019, shocked fans when news of their split emerged via a September 3 TMZ report that Joe was shopping for divorce attorneys. Two days later, on September 5, the same outlet was the first to report that Joe had filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

The musician reportedly asked for joint custody of their daughters and according to sources for the outlet, they had a prenup in place. As for the current status of the case, Joe’s rep responded with a statement to HollywoodLife on September 21.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the statement began. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”