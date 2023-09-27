Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s ‘Nasty’ Divorce ‘Could Go On for a Very Long Time’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ dramatic divorce and child custody battle could drag on for a “very long time,” according to a new report.

Despite a previous rumor alleging that Sophie was caught on ring camera footage doing something questionable, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, September 27, that the camera caught her saying a few crude comments about her estranged husband, 34.

“It wasn’t anything more than that,” a source insisted to the outlet before adding, “but that was the final straw.”

A separate insider told the outlet, “Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie. Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time.” The second source then claimed that Joe “is hoping they can come to an amicable agreement” since Sophie is “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.”

Another insider then revealed to the publication that the Joan actress “didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife.’”

“She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together,” the separate source told the outlet. “It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.”

Moreover, a fourth source noted that Sophie thought Joe was “too controlling” throughout their marriage and claimed that he would “flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends.”

Previously in the Sophie-Joe drama, the pair announced that their split was “truly a united decision” at the beginning of September. As rumors circulated about their split, Joe emphasized to fans while on stage at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium that people shouldn’t “believe” everything they hear about his and Sophie’s divorce. However, their separation has become a spectacle in the public eye.

Shortly after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie following four years of marriage, she filed a lawsuit against him on September 21 for the “immediate return” of their daughters, Willa and Delphine. However, a rep for Joe responded to the Do Revenge star’s lawsuit in a statement provided to HollywoodLife.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the rep said. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Four days later, the two parties signed an interim agreement to keep their children in New York while they hash out the details of their divorce. Sophie and Joe will reportedly appear in a pretrial conference on October 3.