Joe Jonas Jokingly Labeled Sophie Turner As The ‘More Spoiled’ One In Resurfaced Video

Joe Jonas, 34, jokingly labeled his now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner, 27, the “more spoiled” one in their relationship, according to a resurfaced TikTok video following news of their split.

In the clip that the pair shared in 2020, Joe and Sophie are seen sitting on a couch together while playing a game about their love life. In response to the question of “who’s more spoiled,” both the Jonas Brothers band member and the Game of Thrones alum pointed to her while smiling. They both also admitted that Sophie was the “homebody” of their marriage and the most “annoying” one “when [she’s] hungry.”

As for who was the person that “fell in love first,” both Joe and Sophie pointed to themselves in response to the question. At the time, the then-lovebirds were quarantining together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year, Sophie admitted to being a “homebody” during an interview with Conan O’Brien.

“I’m loving it. I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” the Do Revenge star said at the time, before revealing that the “Cake By the Ocean” artist was the “social butterfly” in their relationship. “I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” Sophie added. “It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

The circulation of their old TikTok video comes shortly after TMZ reported that Joe discovered ring cam footage that “captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.” The alleged issue ultimately led to their split, the outlet reported on September 5. “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told the outlet that day.

Joe then filed for divorce from Sophie, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” shocking his fans around the world. The former couple were famous for their public jokes and playful demeanors about their relationship. They also share two daughters: Willa, whom they welcomed in 2020, and a second daughter, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Sophie and Joe broke their silence in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the duo noted before adding, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”