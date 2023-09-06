Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Had Been ‘Living Separate Lives For Months’ Before Divorce Filing: Report

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were distant from each other before Joe’s divorce filing on September 5, according to a new report from PEOPLE. A source close to the pair reportedly told the publication that the singer, 34, and the actress, 27, spent “the whole summer apart” before news of their split broke. “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months,” the insider said about Joe and Sophie, per PEOPLE. The source also reportedly claimed that Joe and Sophie “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

Furthermore, the PEOPLE insider said that the exes are “figuring out” the custody of their two daughters, ages 3 and 1, “in real time.” The source continued, “They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

Joe filed for divorce from his wife of four years on September 5. In the divorce docs, the “Rollercoaster” singer reportedly asked for joint custody of their 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old. Joe filed the docs in Miami, Florida after multiple reports surfaced on September 3 claiming that the father-of-two spoke with two divorce attorneys in Los Angeles.

Joe and Sophie broke their silence about their split on the morning of September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the former couple added.

The Jonas Brother bandmate and the Game of Thrones star married in Las Vegas in May of 2019. They welcomed their eldest daughter Willa in 2020 and their second child, whose name has yet to be announced, in 2022. During their marriage, “Jophie” kept most of their personal lives out of the public eye, though there were some exceptions like at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January, where Joe called Sophie his “partner in crime.”