Taylor Swift Reportedly Loans Sophie Turner an Apartment Amid Messy Joe Jonas Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, seems to have loaned her New York City apartment to Sophie Turner, 27, and her kids amid the actress’ divorce from Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star and her two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, who she shares with the Jonas Brothers member, were photographed leaving the singer’s Tribeca townhouse on Wednesday morning. She looked content as she smiled despite the big change in her marriage, and wore a black sweatshirt and beige shorts. A report by Page Six claims the hitmaker has loaned the space to her pal.

The doting mother, who appeared to wear her wedding ring, carried one of her girls and had her hair pulled back. At one point, she appeared to load two packed suitcases and a portable crib into a vehicle, before going back into the apartment. She also slipped into her light blue Nike sneakers to cover her feet during the outing.

Sophie’s latest appearance with her daughters comes just one week after she was spotted going out to a restaurant with Taylor, who previously dated Joe, on more than one occasion. The two stars have seemed to be pretty close since Sophie’s split from Joe, which went public earlier this month. The custody situation involving their children is still being worked out, but Sophie made headlines on September 21 when she filed a lawsuit against Joe in New York for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

Since the filing, the former couple agreed to keep their children in New York throughout the divorce proceedings, and a pretrial conference is set for October 3. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” a rep for Joe told HollywoodLife. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

“After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the rep continued. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”