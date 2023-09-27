Sophie Turner Seen Wearing Wedding Ring While Leaving Taylor Swift’s House 3 Weeks After Divorce Filing: Photos

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner stepped outside Taylor Swift‘s New York City home on Wednesday morning, September 27. That alone is newsworthy, given that Taylor is an ex-girlfriend of Sophie’s estranged husband Joe Jonas. But in photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, the mom of two was wearing a gold wedding ring as she emerged from the lavish city apartment. Her two daughters with the Jonas Brothers crooner, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, were with her. The Game of Thrones beauty pulled her blonde tresses into a messy ponytail and glowed as she carried one of her girls on her hip to a waiting car.

She rocked a casual black sweatshirt and a pair of light-yellow shorts while a pair of hastily put-on blue sneakers as she helped them into a waiting black SUV with their things. Later, however, she reportedly removed the ring while stepping out with another pal. Sophie was previously seen heading out with Joe’s other ex, twice earlier this month. In viral photos, the pals were seen linking arms outside a NYC establishment.

The latest public appearance comes as Joe and Sophie continue to battle out custody of their two little ones after Joe filed for divorce from the actress of September 5. On September 18, the former couple had lunch out with their daughters, indicating an amicable split.

But on September 21, things got ugly as Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe in New York for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Though they’ve since agreed to keep their children in New York throughout the divorce proceedings — the former couple is expected to appear for a pretrial conference on October 3 — things are undoubtedly strained.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” a rep for Joe told HollywoodLife. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”