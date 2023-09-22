Sophie Turner Reunites With Taylor Swift for Second Night Out After Filing Lawsuit Against Joe Jonas

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoyed another girls’ night out in New York City on Thursday, September 21. The duo reunited at the Barrière Fouquet Hotel in Tribeca where they had dinner with Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE. The Game of Thrones star, 27, and the “Style” singer, 33, stepped out together for the second time in one week, after setting the internet ablaze when they grabbed dinner in NYC on September 19 amidst Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas.

Sophie was pictured leaving the Barrière Fouquet Hotel in a white shirt, a grey dress, and red shoes. The British actress carried a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag with her. Taylor, meanwhile, wore an off-the-shoulder black top with a pair of khaki pants and black heels. The Grammy Award winner held a small black purse in her hand when she walked out of the fancy hotel at the end of the night.

Sophie and Taylor have been bonding this week as Sophie’s divorce continues to make headlines. The pair, who have a shared ex in Joe, 34, ate at Via Carota and then walked to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street in the city on Sept. 19. An insider told PEOPLE that Sophie and Taylor had a “normal” dinner while a second source said that Taylor is “a great friend” to Sophie and they can “talk about anything.”

The two stars have been close friends for many years, with Sophie even previously gushing over Taylor’s song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” which is about her 2008 breakup with Joe. Taylor briefly briefly dated the Jonas Brothers band member long before he and Sophie got together as a couple. After four years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce from the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star on Sept. 5, and two weeks later Sophie sued Joe over the custody of their children on September 21, two days after her first dinner with Taylor.

In her lawsuit, Sophie demanded the “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained” and claimed that Joe was keeping her from taking their 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters to England. Joe responded to Sophie’s lawsuit via his rep in a statement to HollywoodLife and insisted that he did not “abduct” the kids from Sophie. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement said.

Joe and Sophie confirmed their plans to divorce on Sept. 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple’s joint statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”