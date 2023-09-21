Sophie Turner & ‘Great Friend’ Taylor Swift Reportedly ‘Totally Normal’ at Dinner Before Custody Lawsuit

Sophie Turner, 27, and Taylor Swift, 33, sent fans into a frenzy earlier this week when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City. Two days later, an insider told PEOPLE that the Game of Thrones alum and the 33-year-old reportedly had a “normal” dinner amid Sophie’s divorce from Joe Jonas, 34. “They were normal. Completely normal,” the source recalled of Taylor’s outing with her ex‘s estranged spouse.

In addition, the source claimed that despite the excitement of onlookers, the pals kept it cool. “Everyone was all excited, but they were normal,” they added. Both the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and Sophie appeared in good spirits during their dinner at Via Carota in Manhattan on September 19. After photos of their outing landed on social media, many of their fans were pleased to see them united amid Sophie and Joe’s split. “NOT THE EX GIRLFRIENDS GETTING TOGETHER,” one fan joked via X (Twitter).

After their meal, the two starlets reportedly headed to Temple Bar. “Sophie seemed to be enjoying the night,” a separate source told the mag of the outing. A third source told PEOPLE that Taylor is a “great” pal for the 27-year-old. “Taylor is a great friend — Sophie can talk to her about anything,” they divulged. “It cheered Sophie up to spend time with Taylor.” Joe briefly dated the Grammy winner in 2008 — however, they fizzled out after only a few months.

The details on Sophie’s dinner with Taylor come after the former filed a lawsuit against Joe on September 21. Sophie filed the action for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” in Manhattan just two weeks after news of their divorce broke. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Sophie claimed that the father of her two children commenced a “wrongful detention” of their kiddos on September 20. She also alleged that she and Joe had decided to make England their “forever home” over the 2022 holidays.

Not only did Joe say he did not “abduct” their kids, he also released a statement in response to the lawsuit via his rep to HollywoodLife. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement began.

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views,” his rep continued. “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.” The soon-to-be exes confirmed that they “mutually” decided to end their four-year marriage via Instagram on September 6.