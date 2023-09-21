Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s Friendship Timeline

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are the dynamic duo that nobody saw coming. After all, Sophie, 27, married Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, a.k.a “Mr Perfectly Fine” himself, so it seemed unlikely that their paths would even cross. But Taylor, 33, and Sophie ended up forming a close friendship — and their bond has gotten stronger following Sophie’s recent split from Joe, 34, after four years of marriage. Sophie enjoyed a much-needed girls night out with Taylor after the breakup that send the internet ablaze.

Here’s the complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner’s friendship.

May 2019: Sophie & Taylor Appear On The Graham Norton Show

Sophie and Taylor made their first public appearance together during a joint interview on The Graham Norton in May 2019. The stars both rocked bangs during when they were on the show, which happened shortly after Sophie married Joe in Las Vegas. “I like what we’re doing tonight!” Taylor said as she hugged Sophie on-set in May 2019. The “Style” singer posted an Instagram from her appearance on the show and told fans to go see Sophie’s superhero movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

June 2019: Sophie Talks About Taylor In An Interview

Sophie was asked about hanging out with Taylor on The Graham Norton Show at the Dark Phoenix red carpet. “She’s a really sweet girl. We’ve met a couple of times before,” the actress told Extra. “We’re friends. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me. I fangirl over her. I don’t think Taylor Swift fangirls over me. I think I fangirl over her.”

July 2020: Taylor Seemingly References Sophie & Joe In Her Song ‘Invisible String’

Taylor released her album Folklore in 2020, when Joe and Sophie were expecting their first child, daughter Willa. The song “Invisible String” seems to include a reference to the now-exes. Taylor sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.” Taylor confirmed in the her Disney+ movie about creating Folklore that she wrote the line “right after I sent an ex a baby gift.”

April 2021: Sophie Raves Over “Mr. Perfectly Fine”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) includes the vault song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which is about her 2008 breakup with Joe. Sophie loved the song when it came out — and she even gushed about it on social media. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging Taylor in the post. Taylor reposted Sophie’s message to her own Instagram Story and added “forever bending the knee for the queen of the north,” referencing Sophie’s role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

November 2021: Sophie Attends Taylor’s SNL Show

Sophie and Joe attended the November, 13, 2021 taping of Saturday Night Live where Taylor performed “All Too Well” 10 minute version from Red (Taylor’s Version). They also went to the SNL afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks .

August 2022: Sophie Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Sophie and Joe proudly showed they are “Swifties” when they named their favorite albums from the singer during a live TikTok in the summer of 2022. Sophie called 1989 the “best” T-Swift album, and Joe agreed. The British actress also showed some love to Reputation and claimed that the 2017 album was “inspired by” Sansa and Arya Stark from GOT.

September 2023: Sophie & Taylor Step Out Together In NYC

Taylor and Sophie made a show in New York City on September 19, 2021, two weeks after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie. They had a girls night out and were photographed walking to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street after dinner. Their outing seemed to indicate that Taylor is fully Team Sophie amidst the messy divorce.