Taylor Swift Heads To ‘SNL’ After Party With Friends Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds – Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted heading into the ‘SNL’ after party with Taylor Swift after attending the taping to watch her ‘All Too Well’ performance live.

Taylor Swift, 31, was surrounded by friends at Saturday Night Live! The GRAMMY winner was spotted with close friends Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, as they headed to the after party following Taylor’s epic performance on the Nov. 13 episode. Taylor sported a brown colored houndstooth blazer by designer Anine Bing, which she threw on over top the same black bodysuit and skinny jean ensemble she performed in.

Blake looked absolutely gorgeous in a fitted black dress with a cut-out top, keeping her blonde hair down. The Gossip Girl actress accessorized with a green pair of stud earrings, which glimmered under the camera lights. She sweetly held hands with husband Ryan, who rocked a navy blue suit jacket with a tie. Earlier in the evening, the couple were spotted heading into Studio 8H to watch Taylor’s 10-minute long performance of “All Too Well.”

Taylor’s friends were out in full force for the appearance, including BFF Selena Gomez, 29! The Disney alum popped up in a cute TikTok video with Taylor filmed in a dressing room, where Tay declared her “bestie” was a “bad b—–.” Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy, Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were also there.

It’s safe to say Taylor beyond slayed the live rendition of the song, which appears on her re-release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The song is about her split from Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, who she dated briefly in 2009 when she was just 20 years old. Though the romance was short-lived, they did end up on a magazine cover or two after she spent Thanksgiving with Jake’s family, including his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43 (where she infamously left “the scarf”).

Taylor quite literally transported fans back to Autumn ’09 with her SNL set, which was decked out with orange leaves on the ground. The star seemingly threw some shade at the actor with a few lines where she moved her head to look right at the camera — particularly when singing, “and I was thinking on the drive down/Anytime now he’s going to say it’s love — he never called it what it was.”

As for Blake, it appears she’ll also be lending her creative talents to Taylor’s latest release by making her directorial debut! The 1989 singer teased a new music video via Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 14, which was co-written by the gal pals. “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET…I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor wrote over a video that showed a hand digging into a red velvet wedding cake.