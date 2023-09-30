Joe Jonas Treats His Daughters to ‘Sesame Street’ Musical Amid Sophie Turner Custody Battle

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas was on dad duty as he took his two daughters to enjoy New York City’s Sesame Street: The Musical amid his ongoing custody battle with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The “Cake by the Ocean” artist, 34, was photographed carrying his youngest child, Delphine, to a car while a nanny held his other daughter, Willa, as they exited a theater on Friday, September 29, according to photos published by Page Six. Despite the torrential storm that hit the Big Apple that day, the group reportedly enjoyed the performance.

Matching the rainy vibes in New York, Joe wore a black leather jacket, a matching baseball cap and dark jeans for the afternoon. The father of two had just performed with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Jonas Brothers’ tour. However, he is still making time for his children while working and managing his messy divorce from Sophie, 27.

That day, the outlet reported that the former Game of Thrones actress unveiled records proving that she and Joe had placed a deposit on a new home in Oxford in her home country. The transaction allegedly occurred in July — two months before the musician filed for divorce from the England native following four years of marriage.

In the court documents, Sophie included a letter written by Joe to the seller of the multi-million dollar estate.

“I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names], and for many years, pay homage to the magic you have created here,” the DNCE frontman allegedly wrote. “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house. While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

One week prior, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” She also pointed out in the lawsuit that she and Joe had previously discussed moving to England over the 2022 winter holidays. However, a rep for Joe responded to Sophie’s lawsuit in a statement to HollywoodLife.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the rep stated. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The Disney Channel alum’s rep added that Joe and Sophie’s divorce is “an unfortunate legal disagreement” and noted that their children “were not abducted” by Joe.

“Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently,” the rep claimed.