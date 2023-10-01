Sophie Turner Hung Out With Taylor Swift & Blake Lively at Joe Jonas’ ‘Favorite’ Italian Restaurant

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner was spotted hanging out with friends Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes at her estranged husband Joe Jonas‘ “favorite” Italian restaurant. The pals grabbed dinner together in New York City one night before Travis Kelce’s football game against the Jets.

The four successful women were seen arriving at Italian hotspot Emilio’s Ballato on Saturday, September 30. Taylor, 33, (Joe’s ex) had a little black dress moment that evening, pairing her mini dress with heeled sandals and a purse. The “Cruel Summer” artist held hands with her close pal Blake, 36, as they walked into the venue. The Simple Favor actress donned a long multi-colored pencil skirt with brown boots, a white crop top and a tweed blazer, and Blake smiled for the cameras as she and Taylor got out of their car.

For Sophie’s part, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, rocked a dark red leather mini dress with knee-high black boots. Brittany — who is married to Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes — was photographed getting out of a car wearing black pants and a black and gray bomber jacket.

Previously, Joe, 34, gave the restaurant a positive review while speaking with The Infatuation in August.

“Emilio’s Ballato is one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York,” the musician said at the time. “[The owner’s] a good friend of ours, and his whole family works there. … We’ve done a lot of family meals at Emilio’s, and I think we’ve done a few holiday meals there.”

Sophie has been spotted out and about with Taylor multiple times throughout the month. The Joan star’s divorce from Joe became messy after she sued the Jonas Brothers band member for the “immediate return” of their daughters, Willa and Delphine, to England. The parents, however, came to an agreement to keep their children in New York while they hash out their divorce.

Sophie’s outing with Taylor, Brittany and Blake took place the night before Travis, 33, competes against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. Taylor is rumored to be attending the game, as she was seen cheering him on at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. The NFL player and the singer-songwriter’s budding romance continues to make headlines in the entertainment and sports worlds. Recently, Travis made it clear how he plans to protect his and Taylor’s newfound relationship.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” the tight end told his brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast on September 27. “She’s not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”