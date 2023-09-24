Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game & Sits With His Mom Amid Romance Rumors

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, was spotted cheering on Travis Kelce, 33, at the NFL game between his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, on Sunday. The singer, who has been romantically linked to the professional tight end for the last few weeks, was sitting with his mom, Donna Kelce, as she donned a jacket that included the Chiefs’ colors, red and white, in a video that made its way on Twitter during the game. Her hair was down and she flashed a big smile as she stood up around several others in the crowd.

Taylor’s appearance at the game comes after a source told The Messenger that she and Travis “have been quietly hanging out.” The athlete, himself, responded to the weeks of romance rumors during an NFL+ interview on September 15.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” he said when asked about the topic. “You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.” After being pushed on the subject, Travis jokingly ended the interview.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also responded to the romance rumors before Travis did, and admitted he can’t “comment” on them. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” he said during a post-game interview. “Everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. So, I don’t really know what’s going on there.”

@newheightshow Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend 😅 @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio ♬ original sound – New Heights

The romantic connection first started after Travis said he tried and failed to give Taylor his phone number when he attended a show on her sold out Eras Tour in July. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said in a video from an episode of his podcast, New Heights, which can be seen above.