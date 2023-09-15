Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Plays Coy About Taylor Swift Rumors: ‘Trav Is Having Fun’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travis Kelce’s older brother Jason kept mum on the rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player is dating Taylor Swift during a post-game interview on Thursday, Sep. 14. Appearing on TNF on Prime, one of the hosts asked Jason about his brother dating a “certain popstar.” As Tony Gonzalez’s co-hosts laughed at the question, the NFL player said that he couldn’t say anything about the recent reports that Travis is dating Taylor. “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” he said.

Despite saying he couldn’t comment, Jason did speak about how his younger brother’s relationships have become hot topics since his 2016 reality series. “Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. So, I don’t really know what’s going on there,” he said. “I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

Romance rumors about Taylor and Travis began when it was reported that they were “quietly hanging out,” as a source told The Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” the insider told the outlet on Tuesday.

Before their reported romance, the Chiefs tight end did reveal that he did try to shoot his shot with the “All Too Well” singer when he attended one of the stops on her Eras Tour. He recounted trying to get his number to her on his and Jason’s New Heights podcast. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

In the podcast, Travis said that Taylor didn’t meet with anyone “or at least she didn’t want to meet with me,” and Jason teased him, noting that the “Maroon” popstar is a fan of the Eagles, who the Chiefs beat in Super Bowl LVII. “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet… she’s a big Eagles fan,” Jason told his bro. “Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you.”