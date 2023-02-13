Travis Kelce Gets Choked Up As He Discusses Beating Brother Jason In Super Bowl: Watch

In order for Travis Kelce to win the 2023 Super Bowl, his brother, Jason Kelce, had to suffer a devastating loss in the game. The guys played on opposing teams in the game, with Travis reigning victorious with the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Travis got emotional during a postgame press conference, where he discussed his interaction with Jason on the field after the game.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” Travis said, while wiping away a tear. “You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches, obviously it came down to the end. We got all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There’s nothing that I could really say to him other than that I love him and he played a hell of a season.”

Amidst the celebrations on the field after the game, Travis took a moment to hug his brother before going to celebrate with his teammates. With confetti raining down, Jason made sure he didn’t leave the field before taking a moment to congratulate his little bro. The pair’s mom, Donna Kelce, was also on the turf, and she made sure to be there for both of her boys. Donna consoled Jason by giving him a long hug, and then she got to celebrate with Travis, as well.

Travis scored a touchdown during the game, and was by MVP Patrick Mahomes’ side as the Chiefs were presented with their trophy. The guys partied until the early hours of the morning after their victory. The celebrations will continue with a victory parade in Kansas City on Feb. 15, as well. This marks Travis’ second Super Bowl win, as he previously led the Chiefs to a W in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers.