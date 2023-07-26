Travis Kelce Reveals Failed Attempt At Giving Taylor Swift His Phone Number At ‘Eras Tour’: Watch

Travis Kelce, who is a football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour recently and tried to ask her out! The 33-year-old took to his podcast, New Heights, on Jul. 26, and hilariously admitted to his failed attempt at giving the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker his number. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” the NFL star explained in the video.

@newheightshow Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend 😅 @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio ♬ original sound – New Heights

He went on to explain how friendship bracelets are a popular trend at Taylor’s shows and that he wanted to give one that he specifically made for her. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said. When his co-star asked if he meant his jersey number or his phone number, Travis joked that his pal knew better than to ask. “You know which one!”, the athlete quipped. He then revealed that he took the rejection “personally” after he wasn’t able to meet the pop star.

“She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal,” Travis admitted. His older brother and fellow NFL star, Jason Kelce, 35, was quick to tease Travis about the rejection. “She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet… she’s a big Eagles fan,” Jason joked. “Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you.” In typical sibling fashion, his younger brother replied, “Damn it!”

Soon after the now-viral moment of the podcast landed on social media, many of Travis’ fans took to the comments to react to his attempt at trying to get Taylor’s attention. “Travis really just like me W,” one fan joked, while another added, “Taylor got these boys in a chokehold.” Meanwhile, many fans of the podcast took to the TikTok video to ship Travis and Taylor. “I would 100% be in full support of this couple,” one fan penned, while another agreed and wrote, “Ok why would I love to see these Taylor & Travis together.”

Despite Travis’ failed flirtation with the blonde beauty, Taylor might not be ready to begin a new romance. As many know, the 33-year-old recently ended her brief fling with The 1975 singer, Matty Healy, at the top of last month. And prior to that, Taylor had split from her longtime beau, boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, some time before April. As for Travis, he was dating Kayla Nicole on-and-off for five years until their May 2022 break up, per Page Six.