Taylor Swift Reportedly Splits With Joe Alwyn After Nearly 7 Years Together

Lover is no longer on repeat. Taylor Swift, 33, has reportedly split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight, published on Saturday, April 8, noting that the break-up happened “a few weeks ago” per their source. The outlet also learned that the split was “not dramatic” and that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

The singer began The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, taking the long awaited concert to Las Vegas and Dallas so far. She is set to play in Tampa, Florida this coming week.

Taylor and Joe quietly started dating back in 2016. The reported exes kept their relationship fairly under wraps, making very few public appearances together — including a 2019 BAFTA after party in London after his film The Favourite won seven awards. He was also her date to the Golden Globe Awards in January 2020 when she was nominated for song “Beautiful Ghost” in Cats.

Her longest standing boyfriend has also been the inspiration behind many of Taylor’s hits in recent years. Most notably, the actor was the muse for her 2019 record Lover, but it doesn’t seem like the pair exchanged “Paper Rings.” Other than serving as inspiration for many of her romantic songs, Joe also co-wrote a few songs with his now-wife for her 2020 records folklore and evermore, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Despite having a long-term relationship together (and a bunch of songs written about their love), Taylor and Joe have mostly kept their relationship private, rarely speaking about their love for each other in interviews. The Conversations With Friends star opened up about why they usually keep their relationship to themselves in an April 2022 interview with Elle. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken,” he said at the time.

While they’ve mostly kept mum on their love for each other in interviews, the actor and singer have occasionally divulged a bit about their relationships and gushed about one another in interviews, like when Joe called Taylor’s honorary doctorate from NYU an “incredible honor” while speaking to Extra. During a conversation about open relationships, he also referred to his own, now past, romance with Taylor. “I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” he said in February 2022.

Similarly, Taylor has mostly kept her relationship with Joe private, but she did give him a big shoutout when she won the Global Icon award at the 2021 BRIT Awards. She also revealed that Joe helped her when making her move to start openly discussing her political beliefs in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. “I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out,” she said.