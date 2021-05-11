Taylor Swift Gives Love To Joe Alwyn & Everyone Who ‘Never Stopped Believing’ In Her At BRIT Awards

Taylor Swift became the first female artist and non-English entertainer to win the Global Icon Award at the 2021 BRIT Awards! Learn more about the amazing moment.

She released albums back-to-back in less than a year, won some major Grammy Awards, and now Taylor Swift‘s global icon status is official! The folklore songstress, 31, accepted the Global Icon Award at the 2021 BRIT Awards on May 11, and was as gracious as ever upon receiving the highly coveted honor. “I want to thank the BRITs or anyone who decided I would be worthy of this incredible honor. I’m really, really proud to be apart of this musical community,” she said, adding her gratitude to the NHS for all of their “help and support” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so indebted and grateful to my British fans,” Taylor sweetly said, referencing her 15 years visiting and touring in the United Kingdom. Taylor thanked those with whom she worked to make her albums that came out over the course of quarantine, including her partner of more than four years, Joe Alwyn. When saying his name, Taylor even paused and flashed a sweet smile at the camera, which you can see here!

“I want to thank my friends and family, who know exactly who they are,” she said, reflecting on how “you have to look around you every day and take note of the people who never stopped believing in you.” The singer closed her thoughtful words with some advice to up-and-coming artists. “You have the right to prove them wrong,” the singer ended her speech, reminding musicians and singers to shut out the cynicism and criticism and do their work.

Prior to making her appearance on the telecast, Taylor showed off her stunning look, rocking a dazzling silver crop top and a matching skirt. Taylor’s hair was worn down and she sported her fringe with soft makeup. “Spinning in my highest heels, luv,” she captioned the images, referencing her song “Mirrorball” from folklore.

Taylor becomes the first female artist and the first non-English entertainer to win the award. The songstress is preceded by Elton John (2014), David Bowie (2016, posthumously) and Robbie Williams (2017). Taylor earns the award “in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date,” per Billboard.

Of course, Taylor is no stranger to the BRIT Awards stage. The singer earned her very first nomination at the popular awards show back in 2010 for International Breakthrough Artist. She earned her first BRIT Award in 2015, for International Female Solo Artist. At this year’s BRIT Awards, Taylor is also nominated for International Female Solo Artist again, and she’s in good company, with fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus repping for America.

These past 12 months, though, have already encapsulated a banner year for Taylor. During the summer of 2020, the singer surprised her fans with her album folklore, which saw Taylor take on a more indie tune and collaborate with artists like Bon Iver. Months later, Taylor continued her quarantine music-making and released evermore, featuring artists like The National and Haim.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor earned six nominations for her impactful work in 2020, and won her third Album of the Year award for folklore. This era of Taylor’s music has been so fascinating for fans to watch unfold. Over the course of her career, her wide fanbase has come to know her as an icon, and now it’s official!