Happy 30th Birthday, Joe Alwyn: See 12 Rare, Public Photos Of Actor With GF Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, turns 30 years old on Feb. 21, and in honor of the big day, we’re looking back at his cutest photos with the singer.

Even though Taylor Swift, 31, is one of the most famous faces in the world, she’s managed to keep her relationship with Joe Alwyn — whose 30th birthday is today, Feb. 21 — out of the public eye. The two have been dating for more than four years now, but have only been photographed together on a handful of occasions. As they’ve been privately building their life together, fans have been able to get a glimpse into the relationship thanks to Taylor’s song lyrics.

Taylor fell hard for Joe after seeing him for the first time at the 2016 Met Gala, when she was still dating Calvin Harris. She split from the DJ just weeks later and began a whirlwind, three-month summer romance with Tom Hiddleston. Based on lyrics from her songs like “Cruel Summer” and “Long Story Short,” though, she still had Joe on her mind during this time. They finally got together in the fall of 2016, and were able to keep the relationship private for several months.

Even in the years since their love went public, Taylor and Joe have rarely been photographed out together. They have yet to walk a red carpet as a couple, although they’ve attended big events, like the Golden Globe Awards, together. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Taylor opened up about why she and Joe have been so private about their love. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion,” she explained. “And our relationship isn’t up for discussion.”

Joe also discussed the pair’s privacy with Mr. Porter’s weekly digital magazine The Journal in 2019. “I don’t think anyone on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he said. And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

Photographers have managed to capture shots of Taylor and Joe heading to a BAFTAs after-party, taking a stroll in London and more over the years. Check out the gallery above to check out rare photos of the lovebirds together!