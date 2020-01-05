Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Cozy Up Together At Their Table During The Golden Globes

Love was in the air on Sunday night, Jan. 5, at the Golden Globes when Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift were spotted being the absolute cutest couple at the extravagant awards show!

Could they be any cuter? Taylor Swift, 30, and Joe Alwyn, 28, looked like such Lovers at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. The famous duo cozied up together and appeared quite relaxed and comfortable, chatting with pals at their table right before the show began! Joe looked loving on as Taylor discussed projects and her work, animatedly using her hands while talking. Joe had a drink in his hands and appeared quite laid-back for the exciting night! Taylor, of course, looked positively dreamy in her gorgeous ensemble at the event, where she was nominated for her work in the film Cats, receiving a nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the tune “Beautiful Ghosts.”Joe also looked quite dapper in his garb of choice. Although they rarely show affection in public, these two couldn’t help but stay smitten while at the glamorous awards show!

While Taylor earned an honor for her songwriting skills for Cats, it’s no secret that her relationships fuel her inspiration for her music — especially her romantic partnerships. Fans are practically positive that a number of her tracks from her Grammy nominated album Lover are, in fact, about Joe! And he doesn’t mind at all! “No, [I don’t mind it],” Joe shared during an interview. “Not at all, no. It’s flattering.” And the Best Boyfriend Golden Globe goes to…you get the picture! Taylor and Joe have been incredibly private about their nearly three-and-a-half year relationship. But that hasn’t thwarted their efforts to create small moments of intimacy, even at public events.

The last time Taylor and Joe showed off their affection for one another was after the Dec. 16 premiere of Cats in New York City. The couple were spotted leaving the event in the pouring down rain, when photographers captured the couple hand in hand as they made their exit. Taylor looked so beautiful in her strapless, full length gown that Joe couldn’t help but look back to ensure she made it through the slick streets safely.

Taylor Swift has arrived to her table at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/FWbJvm5J1b — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

Although Joe and Taylor tend to keep things mum about their relationship, fans cannot help but gush over the couple when they share sweet moments like this! As awards season continues on for the next few months, we cannot wait to see more of the couple walking red carpets, and even catching sweet moments they share when no one is looking!