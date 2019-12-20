Joe Alwyn Finally Reveals How He Feels About GF Taylor Swift Writing Intimate Songs About Him

Taylor Swift’s last two albums were heavily inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn, and now, he’s dishing on what he thinks about it!

Joe Alwyn doesn’t like talking about his relationship with Taylor Swift in interviews, but he’s totally cool with her singing about their love life! “No, [I don’t mind it],” Joe told The Sunday Times. “Not at all, no. It’s flattering.” Taylor is also extremely private about her romance with Joe, but has made it clear in the past that her music will do the talking — and it certainly has. Her last two albums, Reputation and Lover, have given fans a detailed look into the couple’s relationship, so they’ve been able to avoid talking about it when they don’t want to.

“I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to,” Joe added. “I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this — that’s what I’m doing.” Over the summer, while promoting Lover, Taylor made a similar statement about keeping the relationship private. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian, matter-of-factly.

Taylor and Joe started seeing each other in the fall of 2016, but they were able to keep the public from finding out about their relationship until the following May. That August, Reputation came out, and Taylor let her lyrics do the talking — she purposely did no interviews during that era of her life. Now, she’s back in the spotlight in a much bigger way, but she and Joe are keeping their love out of the public eye.

In fact, the lovebirds have yet to even attend an official event together! However, they’ve shown support for each other on a number of occasions — Joe was at the premiere of Taylor’s movie, Cats, earlier this month, and Taylor attended various events for Joe’s film, The Favourite, at the beginning of 2019.

“Taylor knows that once they start doing official red carpet appearances, the attention on their relationship will only increase,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s the last thing she wants. She and Joe are both on the same page when it comes to keeping their relationship as private as possible.”