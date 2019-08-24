Interview
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Reveals Why She & Joe Alwyn Don’t Talk About Relationship Publicly: It ‘Isn’t Up For Discussion’

joe alwyn taylor swift
Splash News
New York, NY - Taylor Swift is seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a very cold day as they go for a long walk after having lunch at a West Village restaurant. The couple had an entourage of friends and four bodyguards in tow. The pair were keeping a very low profile trying not to be noticed as they walked from the West Village to Washington Square Park and parts of the Soho area.Pictured: Taylor Swift, Joe AlwynBACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Taylor Swift explained why she and Joe Alwyn keep their romance away from the public eye in a new interview.

Taylor Swift has no issue being vulnerable about her relationship with Joe Alwyn on her latest album, Lover, but she won’t discuss him in interviews. The singer, 29, revealed she and the British actor, 28, do this to maintain boundaries between their personal and professional lives.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in an interview. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

While this is the single most private relationship Taylor has ever been in throughout her 13-year long career, that doesn’t mean she skipped out on getting intimate on her seventh album. Multiple tracks on Lover, including “Paper Rings,” “I Think He Knows,” “London Boy,” “Daylight,” and the title track all allude to how in love with Joe she really is. She also included a diary entry about keeping her relationship with the The Favourite star a secret in the fourth deluxe edition of her album.

“I get all scared about the future because so much has changed in the last year of my life. I mean this time last year I was living in LA, getting ready for Grammys and now, I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things,” she wrote in a journal entry dated Jan. 3, 2017. “We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now. I want it to stay that way because I don’t want anything about this to change or become too complicated or intruded upon. But it’s senseless to worry about someday not being happy when I am happy now. Ok. Breathe.”