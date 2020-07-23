Bon Iver: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Musical Heroes’ Who Recorded Duet With Her For ‘Folklore’

Bon Iver is in good company on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album ‘folklore,’ as one of her ‘musical heroes’ and collaborators. Here are five things to know about Bon Iver!

The music world is about to get rocked at midnight tonight when Taylor Swift drops her surprise album folklore! The singer, 30, teased the release of the new batch of songs from her eighth studio album on social media in the early hours of July 23. Among those collaborating with Taylor is celebrated folk and alternative band Bon Iver. The group has been lauded for years for their minstrel sound and soft-spoken lyrics. Here are five things to know about the Grammy-winning group!

1) Bon Iver appears on Taylor’s next album folklore. Taylor shared with her legions of fans in a slew of posts on Twitter and Instagram how truly thrilled she was to have collaborated with many of her “musical heroes” despite being in isolation when she recorded the album. Bon Iver appears on the track “exile” with Taylor. She described how the group not only features their musical talents on the tune, but also co-wrote the song.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

2) Bon Iver is a band comprised of a number of members. The group was founded in 2006 by lead member Justin Vernon. The name “Bon Iver” actually means “good winter” when translated from French to English, although the spelling is different. Through the years, Justin has seen band members come and go, but during the group’s critically acclaimed For Emma, Forever Ago album era, the troupe was comprised of Justin, Mike Noyce, Sean Carey, and Matthew McCaughan. As the years would go by, more members would be added and subsequently depart. But three of the four original members — Justin, Matthew, and Sean — have appeared on all four albums together.

3) This isn’t the group’s first collaboration. Having been a well-established band for over 10 years, Bon Iver has made music with a number of well known and underground groups. Among the artists that Bon Iver has collaborated with are Beck, Kanye West, James Blake, Jason Feather, and many more.

4) Bon Iver is a Grammy Award recipient. The band has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards and won two from the Recording Academy. Bon Iver’s wins came in 2012 for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled album. Fans were slightly surprised by the win for Best New Artist, considering the group had been together and released their first album four years prior in 2008.

5) They’ve made four albums thus far. Since their 2006 founding, Bon Iver has released four studio albums — For Emma, Forever Ago in 2008, Bon Iver, Bon Iver in 2011, 22, A Million in 2016, and I, I in 2019.