Joe Alwyn Raves Over Taylor Swift’s Honorary Doctorate: ‘It’s An Incredible Honor’

Joe Alwyn attended the premiere of his Hulu show Conversations with Friends, and as expected, he was asked about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The British actor, 31, gushed over the “Style” singer, 32, receiving an honorary degree at New York University’s 2022 graduation. “It’s an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing,” Joe told Extra. Taylor gave the commencement speech and received her Doctor of Fine Arts from the prestigious school on May 18, impressing Joe as well as her millions of die-hard fans.

Joe and Taylor have always been supportive of each other’s accomplishments. When Conversations with Friends, based on a novel by Sally Rooney, started streaming on Hulu May 15, Taylor shared a screenshot of an article praising the series to her Instagram Stories. “Can confirm it’s phenomenal,” she wrote. While promoting the new show, Joe was asked what Taylor thinks of his sex scenes with co-star Alison Oliver, 23. “I mean, she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it,” he told Extra on May 9. Joe added that his Grammy-winning girlfriend “couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

The power couple’s recent comments are rare, as Joe and Taylor are notoriously private. In fact, Joe revealed that he and Taylor hope their privacy turns people off from asking about their relationship. “I think because the precedent was set – that our choice is to be private and not feed that side of things – the more you do that, hopefully, the more that intrusiveness or intrigue drops off,” he explained to GQ in an interview that dropped on May 9.

Taylor and Joe have been together since they secretly started dating in the fall of 2016, and have made a point to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Fans suspect that the couple are engaged already, and although that’s mere speculation, it definitely seems to be in the cards.

“They have this understanding that they are going to be together forever,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020. “As for their future together — they have absolutely talked about getting married and starting a family down the line. It will happen.”