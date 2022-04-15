Joe Alwyn Reveals The Real Reason Why He & Taylor Swift Keep Their Romance Private

Joe Alwyn, 31, and Taylor Swift, 32, are still going strong — but the couple have notably kept their near six year long romance out of the press. The Favourite actor revealed that the decision to keep a low profile isn’t for the reason people think — but more to avoid “intrusive” society, particularly when it comes to being a public figure.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Joe said to Elle magazine in an interview published on April 13. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken,” he explained. The interview tied into a the release of Joe’s new Hulu series Conversations With Friends which is based on Sally Rooney‘s 2017 novel.

While Taylor has only occasionally spoken about her romance with Joe — her longest relationship to date — she largely documented the early stages of their courtship on album reputation. Songs “End Game,” “Gorgeous,” and “Delicate” are all believed to be about the British-born actor. “We can’t make any promises/Now can we, babe?/But you can make me a drink…Is it cool that I said all that?/Is it chill that you’re in my head?/’Cause I know that it’s delicate (Delicate),” she sings, referencing her public past relationships, including exes Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston.

The album Lover was also largely inspired by Joe, particularly the title song. The GRAMMY winning artist documented the making of the project in Netflix documentary Miss Americana, where she revealed she was “falling in love” at the time of writing.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said on-camera in the movie, which was released in Jan. 2020. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.” She also revealed, then at the age of 29, she “didn’t feel ready” to have kids yet.