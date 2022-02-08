Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About Taylor Swift Romance While Discussing ‘Open Relationships’

Joe Alwyn admitted that he finds open relationships ‘fascinating’ but affirmed that he is in a ‘monogamous relationship,’ referencing his love of almost six years, Taylor Swift.

Joe Alwyn, 30, and Taylor Swift, 32, usually keep their relationship on the DL but the actor while discussing open relationships and his upcoming Hulu series Conversations With Friends. While his character in the series explores an open relationship, he confirmed he and Taylor are 100% exclusive. “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” he said during the show’s CTAM presentation (via Deadline.)

He’s committed to T-Swift and T-Swift only but he loves being involved in a project that explores “happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.” He added that “as a conversation, it’s endlessly fascinating.”

Joe and Taylor have made a conscious decision to keep their relationship as under wraps as possible. In the past, the singer has been very vocal about her romances with a number of A-list celebrities including Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. After facing ridicule for her whirlwind romances, it’s no surprise she didn’t want to chance things with Joe. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian of why she won’t talk about her relationship.

Her strategy seems to be working as she and Joe have been romantically linked since 2016 and are still going strong. While she doesn’t speak about him, like many of her famous exes, she has certainly sung about him. She has dedicated many songs to her love on her album Lover including the title song, “I Think He Knows,” “London Boy,” “Daylight” and “Paper Rings” in which she expresses wanting to marry him.

Even though they both agree on keeping their relationship out of the limelight, the Boy Erased actor has no problem being mentioned in her songs. “No, [I don’t mind it],” Joe told The Sunday Times. “Not at all, no. It’s flattering.” Not only is he a subject of her songs but he also has been involved in creating them. While accepting her Grammy for Album Of The Year in 2021, she gave him a shout-out and shared that he’s always the first one who gets to hear each of her songs.