Taylor Swift Admits She Wants To ‘Marry’ Joe Alwyn & More ‘Lover’ Lyrics About How Serious They Are

Joe Alwyn is referenced in several songs on Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Lover.’ She REALLY gives us a sense of just how serious their relationship is — and even references MARRYING him more than once.

Taylor Swift is madly in love with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and she lets us know it on her new album, Lover. However, if you weren’t convinced that these two are in an extremely serious relationship, we’ve rounded up some of the lyrics that REALLY make it clear. Perhaps the most obvious is on the song “Paper Rings,” in which Taylor literally says she plans to marry Joe one day. “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings,” she sings in the chorus. Clearly, she sees forever with the British actor.

She makes a similar statement on the title track, “Lover.” The verses of the song are about the life Taylor and Joe have already created together, as she sings about “our place” — the home they share. The bridge is the big moment, though, where Taylor basically writes wedding vows to her man. “With every guitar string scar on my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she croons. “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue, all’s well that ends well to end up with you, swear to be over dramatic and true to my lover.”

One of the fan-favorite songs about Joe is “Cornelia Street,” which details the beginning stages of their relationship and how she thought it wouldn’t last. Since Joe did stick it out, though, Taylor could never imagine losing him, and she details how devastated she would be if things ended. “I hope I never lose you, I hope it never ends, I’d never walk Cornelia Street again,” she says. “That’s the kind of heartbreak, time could never mend.” Clearly, Taylor envisions Joe in her life forever, and she’d be absolutely heartbroken if things ever ended.

In “London Boy,” Taylor sings about how she considers her life with Joe in London to feel more like “home” than any of the other places she’s ever lived. Considering she’s set roots in Nashville, L.A. and New York, this is saying a lot. “They say home is where the heart is, but that’s not where I live,” she sings. “You know I love my London boy.”

The album closes with “Daylight,” where Taylor sings about how she didn’t see the daylight until she found love with Joe. “I’ve been sleeping so long in a 20 year night, and now I see daylight,” she sings.

Taylor’s last album, Reputation, made it very clear that she was invested in her future with Joe, but Lover takes it to a whole new level and proves that she plans to be with him forever. TRUE LOVE EXISTS!