Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted in a rare PDA moment holding hands together in Paris.

In between promoting her upcoming seventh album, Taylor Swift, 29, was seen enjoying some time off with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, in new photos. The couple was spotted holding hands in Paris on Friday, May 24, having a cute day out together. Taylor rocked a blue, red, yellow, and white tie-dye sweatshirt with black pants. She wore a cross body black bag, a black hat, sunglasses, and sneakers to complete her look.

Joe opted for a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. He had a sweatshirt draped over his shoulder, and wore black sunglasses and a New York yankees hat on his head. The couple seemed to be in good spirits and enjoying their downtime together. While Joe has been nothing but supportive of Taylor’s career, he’s also got his own acting endeavors to focus on. Taylor’s boyfriend acted in critically-acclaimed movie The Favourite last year alongside Emma Stone, 30, Rachel Weisz, 49, and Olivia Colman, 45.

It’s pretty uncommon to see Taylor and Joe showing off some PDA. The couple, who has been together for years, has kept their relationship pretty private. Taylor spoke to that being intentional for Elle magazine in March. “For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships,” Taylor said in her personal essay. “Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was ‘couples goals’ based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.”

Beyond her album promotion, Taylor’s social media mostly includes her friends and cats. Joe hasn’t made the cut – but it seems like Taylor wants it that way for a reason. While he’s off her social media, it’s nice to see Taylor spending quality time with Joe when she’s okay with them being out in public.