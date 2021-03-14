Taylor Swift Thanks Joe Alwyn After Becoming 1st Woman To Win Album Of The Year Grammy 3 Times

Taylor Swift thanked boyfriend Joe Alwyn after winning Album Of The Year at the 2021 Grammys.

Taylor Swift made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, when she picked up her third Album Of The Year win for Folklore. And immediately after taking the stage, she thanked her lovely boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 30, during her powerful speech.

Even though Joe wasn’t in attendance at the awards show, Taylor made sure he knew how much he means to her when she looked towards the camera and said, “I wanna thank… Joe, the first person I play every single song that I write. I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.” Isn’t that so sweet?!

We must also note that this was Taylor’s 11th Grammy win overall and, as we said, her third time winning the Album Of The Year award — and each one was for a different genre. Her previous wins in that category were for 2008’s Fearless and 2014’s 1989.

Taylor swift full acceptance speech on winning AlbumOf The Year at Grammy 2021 hd pic.twitter.com/Aq3vAsWbBN — Little league ✨ (@folklorian_) March 15, 2021

This was actually Taylor’s biggest Grammys night since the success 2014’s 1989 album. She was put on the exclusive nominees lists for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Folklore, which became the first album of 2020 to hit the one million-mark in U.S. sales. Joe even co-wrote some of the songs on this album under an anonymous pseudonym, so we can totally understand why she thanked him during her win. The biggest track from this album, “Cardigan”, also earned her Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance nominations.

But that’s not all. Taylor’s song “exile” (a collaboration with Bon Iver) also earned a nod for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” while her song “Beautiful Ghosts”, which can be found on the Cats soundtrack, was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Taylor and Joe are generally a private couple — after they started dating in 2017, they’ve rarely posted social media photos of one another (unless you count the time Taylor posted the trailer for Joe’s movie, The Favourite, in 2018), so her thanking him in her speech is a big deal. But so is her win, so it was a big night for Taylor all around! Oh and did you see her performance? It was epic!