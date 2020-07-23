Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alwyn Wrote 2 Songs On Album Under Pseudonym William Bowery

Nothing slips by Taylor Swift fans! When the singer revealed the names of her co-writers on upcoming album ‘Folklore’, Swifties quickly noticed one that could be a pseudonym.

Taylor Swift, 30, is the queen of Easter eggs — and fans things they’ve discovered a new one on her upcoming album Folklore. When the “Lover” hitmaker broke the surprise news in a July 23 Instagram post, she revealed the names of all the songwriters she collaborated with on the album, and eagle-eyed fans think that William Bowery might be a pseudonym for her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine … William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me),” she wrote on her IG, as she thanked her musical collaborators.

Fans quickly noticed that there was very little information online about the so-called songwriter, and that the name William could refer to Alwyn’s great-grandfather, William Alwyn, who was a composer, conductor and a music teacher. Meanwhile, “Bowery” could be a reference to one of the pair’s first meetings back in 2016. On October 12, Taylor attended a Kings of Leon Concert, followed by a party at the Bowery Hotel with her A-list pals Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Zoe Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt. Joe was also spotted at the venue that same night. Coincidence? We’ll just have to wait to find out!

Taylor is no stranger to using pseudonyms. She co-wrote her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’ 2016 hit “This Is What You Came For,” under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Swifties were also convinced there was a conspiracy behind a cover of her 2017 hit “Look What You Made Me Do” that appeared on the TV show Killing Eve. Taylor took to Twitter on May 24 to share a cover of the song, which was reinterpreted as a dark and haunting tune for the TV show’s soundtrack. “VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!,” she wrote.

However, confusion quickly arose because the band, Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, have never been heard of before and it appears this song is the only one credited to them. On top of that, Nils Sjoberg, is listed in the track’s producer credits. Tay certainly loves her Easter eggs!