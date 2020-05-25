Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Getting Back At Scooter Braun With ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Cover

Fans of Taylor Swift think the singer just outsmarted Scooter Braun with a new song cover that appeared on the TV show ‘Killing Eve’.

Did Taylor Swift just outplay Scooter Braun? ‘Swifties’ are convinced there’s a conspiracy behind a cover of her 2017 hit “Look What You Made Me Do” that appeared on the TV smash Killing Eve. Taylor took to Twitter on May 24 to share a cover of the song, which was reinterpreted as a dark and haunting tune for the TV show’s soundtrack. “VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!,” the “Lover” hitmaker wrote.

However, confusion quickly arose because the band, Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, have never been heard of before and it appears this song is the only one credited to them. On top of that, Nils Sjoberg, is listed in the track’s producer credits, which is the pseudonym Taylor used back in 2016 when she co-wrote Rihanna’s hit “This Is What You Came For” with her boyfriend at the time, Calvin Harris.

As many would recall, Scooter Braun, the man best known for managing Justin Bieber, acquired the master recordings of Taylor’s first six albums when they were sold to him by her former label, Big Machine Records. Among the most popular theories about this “LWYMMD” cover, are that Taylor actually performed the song and had her voice altered to sound like a man, while other fans believe the voice behind Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club is her younger brother Austin Swift.

The infamous feud between Taylor and Scooter began when he acquired Big Machine Records, thereby owning all of Taylor’s music up until 2017’s Reputation. When Taylor wanted to perform her greatest hits at the AMAs, she claimed that Scooter and his colleagues wouldn’t let her and even cited him as a “bully” for his behavior. Although Scooter denied Taylor’s claims, she again called them out in a tweet that featured photos of a lengthy statement in November 2019. The statement claimed that Scooter was not letting her use the music from her first six albums in her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards and in the 2020 Netflix documentary about her life.