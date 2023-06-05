Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Reportedly Split After Brief Romance: She’s ‘Single’

Taylor Swift is now single after a recent breakup from The 1975 singer, Matty Healy, according to TMZ. The site sources a “friend close to the situation” as its source for the split news. A reason for the pair’s parting has not been confirmed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

Although it’s unclear exactly when Taylor and Matty became romantically involved, they were first linked at the beginning of May 2023. Matty attended all six of Taylor’s concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia during the first two weekends of that month. They also popped up together in New York City on various occasions in between shows. Their most recent outing together was on May 25.

The pair’s fling came following Taylor’s breakup from Joe Alwyn after more than six years of dating. News of Taylor and Joe’s split broke on April 8, but they had reportedly been separated for some time by that point. The last public sighting of them was by a fan in New Orleans in mid-January. However, Taylor was also photographed wearing Joe’s jacket at a Grammys after-party on Feb. 5.

Amidst her recent romance with Matty, Taylor has been very busy on her Eras Tour, which kicked off in mid-March. The tour will continue until the beginning of August in the United States. Taylor will then make some stops in Mexico at the end of August, followed by dates in Argentina and Brazil in November. More international dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

Plus, Taylor also has an album release coming up: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out on July 7. This will be the third of Taylor’s first six albums that she has re-recorded in order to earn the rights to her masters back. On June 5, Taylor took to Instagram to confirm the track names for the six never-before-heard “From The Vault” songs on the album. These songs didn’t make the album the first time around, so Taylor is sharing them with fans 13 years later. Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams of Paramore are featured on two of the vault tracks.