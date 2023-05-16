Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Leave NYC Studio Together After He Attends 6 Of Her Concerts

Taylor Swift hosted a party at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15, and her rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy, was by her side. The two were photographed leaving the venue together, with fans and paparazzi gathered outside. While a security guard cleared a path for them to make it to the car, Matty protectively placed a hand on Taylor’s back to guide her to the vehicle amidst the flashing lights.

The singer rocked a mini skirt paired with an NYU crewneck sweatshirt for the night out. She received an honorary doctorate degree from the university in 2022. Although it was a quick walk from the studio’s exit to the car, Taylor had a noticeable grin on her face in the photos captured. Other stars in attendance at the event included Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum and more.

This latest outing for Taylor and Matty comes following reports that they’ve been “hanging out” after Taylor’s recent split from Joe Alwyn. The two were first linked earlier this month, and since then, Matty has attended six shows on Taylor’s Eras Tour (three in Nashville on the weekend of May 6 and three in Philadelphia on the weekend of May 13). He’s spent time with her friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid at the concerts, and was even seen in a private box with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at one of the Philly shows.

Taylor and Joe were together for more than six years before their breakup. News of the split broke in early April, but they had reportedly ended things several weeks prior. Taylor has not publicly commented on the split, but it’s been reported that the exes simply realized that they “weren’t the right fit” for each other. “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” a source told PEOPLE in April. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has been friends with Matty for years, and was even romantically linked to him in the past. In January, she attended a concert for Matty’s band, The 1975, and even got onstage to sing two songs. At the time, though, she was still dating Joe, as she was spotted in New Orleans with him just days later.