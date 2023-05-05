Matty Healy Attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville ‘Eras’ Concert

Matty Healy, 34, was at Taylor Swift‘s concert in Nashville on Friday, May 5. The 1975‘s lead singer and guitarist was seen in the crowd watching Taylor, 33, perform on her Eras Tour. Matty wore a casual blue top and was snapped listening intently as he stood in the audience. Photos were swiftly shared to Twitter, confirming what many had grown to suspect — that he’d show up in support of the singer.

Matty and Taylor have been friends for years and have worked together before. Taylor actually performed at The 1975’s concert in London back in January. She sang her hit “Anti-Hero” and a cover of The 1975’s song “The City”. At the concert, Matty joked to the crowd that he wouldn’t be kissing any fans in the crowd with Taylor there. “Have some respect. In front of the Queen, it’s not happening,” Matty said.

Taylor has been busy on her Eras Tour following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32. The “Style” singer dated the British actor for six years, before news broke on April 8 that they ended their relationship. Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple broke up “a few weeks” prior and that the breakup was “not dramatic.” The initial report claimed their relationship had “run its course,” but PEOPLE later reported that Joe struggled with Taylor’s “level of fame and attention from the public.”

Two weeks after the world learned about Taylor and Joe’s split, Us Weekly reported that the Grammy Award winner is “handling the breakup really well.” The publication also claimed that Taylor is “adjusting to the single life” and “isn’t dating anybody and isn’t thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon.” Right now, Taylor is putting all her attention on the Eras Tour, which ends in August.