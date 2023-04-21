Taylor Swift: The Truth About Whether She’s Dating Anyone New After Joe Alwyn Split

People used to say that Taylor Swift goes on too many dates – but is she seeing anyone new after splitting from Joe Alwyn?

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 21, 2023 9:43AM EDT
View gallery
Taylor Swift and Joe AlwynBritish Vogue Fashion and Film BAFTA party, Annabel's, London, UK - 10 Feb 2019
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn attend a Golden Globes after party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. 06 Jan 2020 Pictured: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578958_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hold hands as they leave the world premiere of 'Cats' at Alice Tully Hall on a rainy night in New York City. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roughly two weeks after news broke about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn calling it quits, Taylor, 33, is “handling the breakup really well,” reports Us Weekly. The “Anti-Hero” singer is in the thick of her Eras tour and is “feeling very optimistic about her future,” says the publication’s source. However, her present – at the time – includes another paramour. Taylor is “enjoying her freedom” since ending her six-year relationship with Joe, 32, and is still “adjusting to the single life. …  She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon.”

“She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” Us Weekly reports. She “truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.” The source adds that Taylor is “doing great” during this new chapter. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

It’s her. Hi. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The world learned of Taylor and Joe’s breakup on Apr. 8, when Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had split “a few weeks” prior and that the breakup was “not dramatic.” The initial report claimed their relationship had “run its course,” but PEOPLE later reported that Joe struggled with Taylor’s “level of fame and attention from the public.” The publication said that since they started their relationship in 2016 and 2017, when she was taking a break from the public eye. The COVID-19 pandemic helped their privacy, but when Taylor returned to being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, it was too much for Joe.

They did make a cute couple. (Edward Opi / SplashNews)

“They are friendly,” reported the publication. “She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart.” Apparently, this wasn’t a sudden thing. PEOPLE claimed that the two endured a series of “rough patches” in the past. “[They] always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

Fans at Taylor’s Apr. 15 show in Tampa, Florida, got a firsthand account of how “okay” she is. One fan near the stage brought a sign reading “You OK?”, which they raised when Taylor came near while singing “Delicate.” Taylor, apparently seeing the sign, gave the fan an emphatic thumbs-up. Coincidentally, “Delicate” was a song reportedly inspired by her relationship with the British actor.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad