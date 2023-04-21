Taylor Swift: The Truth About Whether She’s Dating Anyone New After Joe Alwyn Split

Roughly two weeks after news broke about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn calling it quits, Taylor, 33, is “handling the breakup really well,” reports Us Weekly. The “Anti-Hero” singer is in the thick of her Eras tour and is “feeling very optimistic about her future,” says the publication’s source. However, her present – at the time – includes another paramour. Taylor is “enjoying her freedom” since ending her six-year relationship with Joe, 32, and is still “adjusting to the single life. … She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon.”

“She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” Us Weekly reports. She “truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.” The source adds that Taylor is “doing great” during this new chapter. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

The world learned of Taylor and Joe’s breakup on Apr. 8, when Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had split “a few weeks” prior and that the breakup was “not dramatic.” The initial report claimed their relationship had “run its course,” but PEOPLE later reported that Joe struggled with Taylor’s “level of fame and attention from the public.” The publication said that since they started their relationship in 2016 and 2017, when she was taking a break from the public eye. The COVID-19 pandemic helped their privacy, but when Taylor returned to being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, it was too much for Joe.

“They are friendly,” reported the publication. “She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart.” Apparently, this wasn’t a sudden thing. PEOPLE claimed that the two endured a series of “rough patches” in the past. “[They] always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

Fans at Taylor’s Apr. 15 show in Tampa, Florida, got a firsthand account of how “okay” she is. One fan near the stage brought a sign reading “You OK?”, which they raised when Taylor came near while singing “Delicate.” Taylor, apparently seeing the sign, gave the fan an emphatic thumbs-up. Coincidentally, “Delicate” was a song reportedly inspired by her relationship with the British actor.