Taylor Swift Gives A Thumbs Up After Fan Asks If She’s ‘OK’ During Concert After Joe Alwyn Split

One fan in attendance at Taylor Swift’s April 15 show in Tampa, Florida brought a sign that had one simple question on it: “You OK?” The fan, who had seats near the stage, held the paper up for Taylor to see during one portion of the show. When Taylor saw the sign, she made sure to give a thumbs up gesture in the direction of it, assuring fans that they don’t need to worry about her state of mind, despite recently ending her more than six year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

taylor doing thumbs up to “you ok” sign🥹 pic.twitter.com/4gN8dgunkX — klara (@zarastaylor) April 17, 2023

News of Taylor and Joe’s shocking split broke on April 8, first reported by Entertainment Tonight. The site confirmed that the split was “amicable” and “not dramatic.” Although it’s unclear when Taylor and Joe actually ended things, it was reported that the breakup happened before Taylor kicked off her Eras Tour in mid-March. Just five months before that, Taylor released her album, Midnights, which featured several songs dedicated to Joe. She also spent time with the actor in New Orleans at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 while he was in town filming a new project.

Interestingly, when Taylor caught wind of the “You OK?” sign at her concert, she was in the midst of singing one of her 2017 songs, “Delicate,” that was also inspired by her relationship with Joe. Throughout the pair’s six years together, she penned several songs about the relationship, and many of them are featured in the Eras Tour setlist. Although Taylor said in multiple songs that she saw a forever future with Joe, PEOPLE reported that the 33-year-old was the one to pull the plug on the romance.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” the mag reported. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. [Taylor] didn’t see them working out in the long run.” The mag’s source also pointed out that Taylor and Joe first fell in love while she was taking some time away from the public eye in 2016 and 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic then allowed them to live a more private lifestyle in 2020 and 2021, as well. However, now that Taylor has been thrust back into the spotlight on her 2023 tour, it reportedly got to be too much for Joe. “They are friendly,” the insider added. “She doesn’t have anything bad to say abut Joe. They just grew apart.”