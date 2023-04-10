Taylor Swift Spotted In 1st Photos & Videos Since Joe Alwyn Split During NYC Dinner Date

Nothing but smiles here! Taylor Swift, 33, was seen on a friendly dinner date with her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, 39, in New York City on Apr. 10 (see photos below). The outing comes just two days after the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker reportedly split from her longtime beau, Joe Alwyn, 32. While dining at Italian hotspot Via Carota, Taylor rocked a chic ensemble that featured an off-shoulder black blouse and jeans that featured a butterfly embellishment on her left leg. The blonde beauty completed her look with a silver chain purse and black leather high-heel pumps. Taylor styled her golden tresses straight down and also rocked bangs.

🎥| A friend of @13yearsoftay has spotted Taylor in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/eKlqWqe9Hd — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 11, 2023

In a fan video (watch here), Taylor joyously waved to fans while walking through the streets of the Big Apple. “Hi,” she could be seen mouthing, as her fans screamed, “I love you!” One fan noted in the comments section how quickly the Grammy winner got to NYC, as she was just spotted in Liverpool over the weekend. “now wasn’t she just in liverpool??”, the fan asked, while another chimed in with, “From Liverpool to NYC.. take a rest girlie.”

As her fans mentioned, the 33-year-old recording artist was seen working on an upcoming music video in the UK over the weekend (see photos here). Although Taylor herself was not spotted walking into the set, it was speculated that she was being transported via a large red bin, as she often goes incognito when entering her work spaces. In a fan re-post on Monday, Taylor was spotted running across a stage with her iconic curls while on set of her new music video. It is not yet known which music video she is working on, however, her video for “Lavender Haze” was just released in January.

Taylor and Jack’s dinner outing comes just two days after it was reported that she and her now-ex, Joe, called it quits. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Apr. 8. that the split occurred “a few weeks ago”, however, they alleged it was “not dramatic.” The insider also claimed that, “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Taylor is currently amid her Eras Tour, which kicked off on Mar. 17.

As many Swifties know, Taylor and Joe dated for nearly seven years. Although neither has confirmed their official meeting story, fans speculate that the two first met at the 2016 Met Gala. The Conversations with Friends star is Taylor’s longest romantic relationship and he’s often been the inspiration for many of her recent hits, including her 2019 track “Lover.” And although they have worked together on a few songs, the former couple has been very private about their relationship. In fact, a year ago, Joe told Elle about why he and his now-ex choose to remain mostly out of the spotlight. “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” he said last year. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken.”