Taylor Swift Spotted In 1st Photos & Videos Since Joe Alwyn Split During NYC Dinner Date

Just two days after news broke that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn called it quits, the songstress was spotted grabbing dinner with longtime pal Jack Antonoff in New York City.

April 10, 2023 10:45PM EDT
Taylor Swift and Joe AlwynBritish Vogue Fashion and Film BAFTA party, Annabel's, London, UK - 10 Feb 2019
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn attend a Golden Globes after party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. 06 Jan 2020 Pictured: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578958_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hold hands as they leave the world premiere of 'Cats' at Alice Tully Hall on a rainy night in New York City. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Nothing but smiles here! Taylor Swift, 33, was seen on a friendly dinner date with her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, 39, in New York City on Apr. 10 (see photos below). The outing comes just two days after the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker reportedly split from her longtime beau, Joe Alwyn, 32. While dining at Italian hotspot Via Carota, Taylor rocked a chic ensemble that featured an off-shoulder black blouse and jeans that featured a butterfly embellishment on her left leg. The blonde beauty completed her look with a silver chain purse and black leather high-heel pumps. Taylor styled her golden tresses straight down and also rocked bangs.

In a fan video (watch here), Taylor joyously waved to fans while walking through the streets of the Big Apple. “Hi,” she could be seen mouthing, as her fans screamed, “I love you!” One fan noted in the comments section how quickly the Grammy winner got to NYC, as she was just spotted in Liverpool over the weekend. “now wasn’t she just in liverpool??”, the fan asked, while another chimed in with, “From Liverpool to NYC.. take a rest girlie.”

As her fans mentioned, the 33-year-old recording artist was seen working on an upcoming music video in the UK over the weekend (see photos here). Although Taylor herself was not spotted walking into the set, it was speculated that she was being transported via a large red bin, as she often goes incognito when entering her work spaces. In a fan re-post on Monday, Taylor was spotted running across a stage with her iconic curls while on set of her new music video. It is not yet known which music video she is working on, however, her video for “Lavender Haze” was just released in January.

Taylor Swift was spotted grabbing dinner in NYC two days after her split from Joe Alwyn. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Taylor and Jack’s dinner outing comes just two days after it was reported that she and her now-ex, Joe, called it quits. A source told  Entertainment Tonight on Apr. 8. that the split occurred “a few weeks ago”, however, they alleged it was “not dramatic.” The insider also claimed that, “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Taylor is currently amid her Eras Tour, which kicked off on Mar. 17.

Taylor Swift goes out for dinner in NYC two days after her split from Joe Alwyn. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

As many Swifties know, Taylor and Joe dated for nearly seven years. Although neither has confirmed their official meeting story, fans speculate that the two first met at the 2016 Met Gala. The Conversations with Friends star is Taylor’s longest romantic relationship and he’s often been the inspiration for many of her recent hits, including her 2019 track “Lover.” And although they have worked together on a few songs, the former couple has been very private about their relationship. In fact, a year ago, Joe told Elle about why he and his now-ex choose to remain mostly out of the spotlight. “It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” he said last year. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don’t give it, something will be taken.”

