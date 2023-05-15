Matty Healy Hangs With Taylor Swift’s Dad & Fans Think She Dedicated A Surprise Song To Him

Matty Healy was in attendance at all three shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia and may have even gotten a special shoutout from the singer onstage!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 15, 2023 7:58AM EDT
taylor swift matty healy
View gallery
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener - , Ariz., Glendale, United States - 17 Mar 2023
Taylor Swift dazzles in golden flowing dress as she shakes it off as fans show her love in the front rows at her opeing night of her Era tour in Arizona. 18 Mar 2023 Pictured: Taylor Swift. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA958257_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Hyde News and Pictures/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, was seen hanging out with Matty Healy in a VIP box at the May 13 show of the Eras Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans caught a video of Matty and Scott jamming out to the show, with Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, also joining them. This comes amidst rumors that Taylor and Matty have been “hanging out” following the singer’s split from Joe Alwyn. Matty was at all three Philadelphia shows, as well as all three Nashville shows one week prior.

At her concert on May 14, Taylor also seemingly dedicated one of her surprise songs of the night to Matty. Before playing “Hey Stephen,” Taylor noted that “someone special” had requested the track for that show. Fans immediately deduced that the “someone special” could be Matty, who has openly been a big fan of “Hey Stephen.” In October 2022, he randomly posted the song on his Instagram Story. One fan also resurfaced a tweet from April 2021, which said, “Thinking about when I gave my friend my 1975 m&gs with the stipulation that she ask Matty Healy what his favorite Taylor Swift song is and he said Hey Stephen.”

Meanwhile, the May 14 show also happened to fall on Mother’s Day, and Taylor’s momAndrea Swift, was in the crowd, too. For her second surprise song of the night, Taylor sang “The Best Day,” which is a track she wrote for her mom more than 15 years ago. She also gave a speech about how “obsessed” she is with her mom and joked to the fans, “What is it you guys are always saying? Mother is mothering?”

News broke in early April that Taylor and Joe had ended their relationship after more than six years together. The exact timing of the breakup is unclear, but Taylor and Joe were last seen together in New Orleans in mid-January. He was also reportedly in attendance at her Grammys after-party on Feb. 5. She was first linked to Matty in early May, ahead of her Nashville shows. “[They] like each other,” Entertainment Tonight reported. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out.” The two have been friends for years but reportedly reconnected recently through Jack Antonoff. Taylor was made a surprise appearance onstage at one of Matty’s shows for The 1975 in January.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad