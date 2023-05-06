Taylor Swift Seen In Nashville Car With Mom Andrea 2 Days Before Matt Healy Attends Her Concert: Photos

Taylor Swift was spotted in the back of a car in Nashville, TN two days before Matty Healy, 34, attended her show in the same city. The 33-year-old sported her signature red lip as she appeared to be in mid-conversation with her mother Andrea Swift, 65, who lives in Nashville. Taylor was channeling her 1989 era with a pair of black sunglasses, opting to keep her dirty blonde hair down and straight. Andrea, who is also the mother to Taylor’s younger brother Austin Swift, 31, kept her blonde locks in a side ponytail with a scrunchie as she twinned in her own pair of black sunglasses in the photos published by the Daily Mail.

Fans had speculated that Taylor’s friend Matt, who is best known as the The 1975‘s lead singer, would attend her May 5 Eras Tour show in Nashville. Matt stayed low key during the performance, which comes in at just over three hours with 44 songs from throughout Taylor’s 15 year career, as he sported a blue shirt. He appeared fully immersed in the performance as he watched intensely amid the dancing and screaming fans, affectionately known as Swifties.

Notably, Taylor has had a longtime friendship with Matt, who is also pals with her go-to producer Jack Antonoff. Back in January, the GRAMMY winner made a surprise appearance at Matt’s 1975’s concert in London, popping up to sing her own Midnights hit “Anti-Hero” for the crowd as well as a over of the band’s tune, “The City.” During the show, Matt reportedly made a funny joke about “kissing fans,” saying he would reframe from such behavior “in front of the Queen” — meaning Taylor.

The Lover singer has been spotted out and about more than usual as she hit the road for her latest tour, which also coincided with her split from boyfriend of seven years, Joe Alwyn, 32. It was reported that Taylor and Joe, who appeared in buzzy film The Favourite back in 2018 and also co-wrote several songs with his now ex under pseudonym William Bowery, had split sometime before April 8. While Taylor has yet to publicly comment about the end of her relationship, she appears to be on good spirits as she travels for her Eras Tour, which began in March with a kick-off show in Glendale, Arizona. She was also spotted out and about in NYC on several occasions, including an April 20 girls night with pals: Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim of HAIM.