Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin, 30, Spotted Holding Hands With Model Sydney Ness: Photo

It looks like there’s a new lady in Austin Swift‘s life! The 30-year-old brother of Taylor Swift, 32, was spotted holding hands with model Sydney Ness on the streets of New York City, NY on Sept. 1. They were smiling and appeared to be having a conversation as they made their way through the trendy Tribeca neighborhood of the city in casual outfits.

Austin wore a light blue button-down long-sleeved top, dark blue pants, and brown shoes, as he showed off some facial hair during the outing. Sydney wore a short-sleeved black crop top, gray pants, and white and black boots as her blonde hair was down. It’s unclear where the two were headed, but they both appeared relaxed and happy together.

As Austin continues to get recognized for his work with his famous sister, Sydney is also pretty recognizable herself. The beauty has been prepping for New York Fashion Week, according to her Instagram story, and has appeared in popular fashion campaigns for Summer Fridays and D Ô E N. Although neither of the young talents have publicly spoken out about their relationship, their latest outing clearly shows they’re comfortable together.

When Austin’s not making headlines for his love life, he’s doing so for receiving prestigious recognition for his music collaborations with Taylor. The younger sibling received a nomination for video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for producing Taylor’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” Blake Lively directed it.

“I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me,'” Austin shared on his Instagram at the time. “And now I am so proud and thankful that we’ve been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year! (I am also thankful for the cake nom I had after wrap).”