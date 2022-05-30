Margaret Qualley Reportedly Engaged To Jack Antonoff After Dating For Less Than A Year

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff! The couple are reportedly engaged after dating for less than a year, according to a source for People. The 27-year-old daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and Taylor Swift‘s go-to songwriter appear ready to walk down the aisle together after the young star sparked engagement rumors with her giant diamond ring at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 26.

Last October, the couple stepped out in New York City looking very loved-up, as they enjoyed a stroll in the Big Apple arm-in-arm. They were spotted getting cozy in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The outing came just two weeks after they were seen packing on the PDA during another New York City date.

The adorable pair went public with their red-hot romance in March at the AFI Awards. A few days later, they gave fans another treat by showing up to the Critics’ Choice Awards together. Then in April, Margaret came along for the ride to the 2022 Grammys, where Jack was nominated for Album of the Year for producing Taylor’s Evermore album.

Before her romance with Jack, Margaret was linked to Shia LaBeouf. They reportedly briefly dated from December 2020 to January 2021. After their split, Margaret publicly supported FKA Twigs when the singer claimed Shia was abusive during their relationship. Margaret spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the accusations leveled at the Transformers star, which included sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress. “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her,” Margaret said. FKA sued the former Disney star for the alleged abuse, which Shia has vehemently denied.

Margaret has also been linked to Pete Davidson and Nat Wolff, while Jack has previously dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! HollywoodLife will keep fans posted on any news regarding an upcoming wedding ceremony, including dress details and the location! Stay tuned!