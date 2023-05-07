Matt Healy Sings Along & Holds His Heart At Taylor Swift’s 2nd Nashville Show, Along With Her Pal Gigi Hadid: Photos

Two days in a row! Matt Healy was once again at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert the same day he was reportedly leaving her place to go to Starbucks.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 7, 2023 11:16AM EDT
View gallery
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' concert, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, USA - 17 Mar 2023
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener - , Ariz., Glendale, United States - 17 Mar 2023
Taylor Swift dazzles in golden flowing dress as she shakes it off as fans show her love in the front rows at her opeing night of her Era tour in Arizona. 18 Mar 2023 Pictured: Taylor Swift. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA958257_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Matty Healy, 34, was seen for the second time at a Taylor Swift concert! The musician, who is best known as The 1975‘s lead singer and guitarist, attended her May 6 Nashville date alongside Taylor’s BFF Gigi Hadid, 28, and close pal Lily Aldridge, 37. Matt once again appeared to be enjoying the show as he watched with his hand over his heart during “Lover” and smiled as Gigi playfully put her hands on his shoulders, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Matt swapped out his blue plaid shirt this time for a fresh white button down, along with black pants and a black leather belt. At one point, he was seen jamming out to Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” alongside Gigi, who knew all the words.

Later on in the show, Gigi, rocking a white tank top and beaded necklace, could be seen standing next to him on the left. The blonde kept her hair back in a casual ponytail for the concert. Meanwhile Lily, sporting a shorter brunette bob, was to his left in a black v-neck top, black pants and a beanie. Other celebs in attendance, per Twitter, included Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Reese Witherspoon, and Mariska Hargitay. Taylor’s BFF Abigail Anderson was also seen standing in the same section as Matt and Gigi, along with Taylor’s brother Austin, 31.

Matt Healy is best known as a member of band The 1975. Here, he is seen performing during one of their shows. (Hyde News and Pictures/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the day, the British-born singer was spotted heading to a Nashville Starbucks, reportedly with Taylor’s bodyguard who sported all black. Notably, Matt was in the same outfit he wore to the concert as he held onto a tall size hot drink. It was also reported that he exited Taylor’s Nashville apartment — located in the trendy Gulch neighborhood — for the coffee run, per Daily Mail.

He was spotted a day prior also attending Taylor’s sold out Eras Tour show on May 5, amid speculation from fans that he would be there. He was casually dressed in a blue plaid shirt as he watched behind a gated area, taking in the 44 set list show that spans just over three hours.

Taylor, 33, and Matt have had a long standing relationship through the music industry, with the Midnights singer even popping up to perform with him at a 1975’s show earlier this year in January. She covered the group’s song “The City” while also singing her own recent hit  “Anti-Hero” for the lucky UK audience. During the show, Matty also called his pal a “Queen”, joking he would not be kissing fans (something he’s known for) because she was there and he wanted to show “some respect.”

Taylor recently ended her long term relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, 32, after nearly seven years together, per a report on April 8. It was reported that the couple went their separate ways ahead of the March kick off of her Eras Tour show, with Entertainment Tonight quoting a source that said the break-up was “not dramatic” and the romance “ran its course.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad