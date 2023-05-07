Matt Healy Sings Along & Holds His Heart At Taylor Swift’s 2nd Nashville Show, Along With Her Pal Gigi Hadid: Photos

Matty Healy, 34, was seen for the second time at a Taylor Swift concert! The musician, who is best known as The 1975‘s lead singer and guitarist, attended her May 6 Nashville date alongside Taylor’s BFF Gigi Hadid, 28, and close pal Lily Aldridge, 37. Matt once again appeared to be enjoying the show as he watched with his hand over his heart during “Lover” and smiled as Gigi playfully put her hands on his shoulders, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Matt swapped out his blue plaid shirt this time for a fresh white button down, along with black pants and a black leather belt. At one point, he was seen jamming out to Taylor’s song “Bad Blood” alongside Gigi, who knew all the words.

Vibing to bad blood while standing next to Gigi hadid who is literally in the music video he’s living his best life right now pic.twitter.com/ScxcHqkuod — esra (@vibessesra) May 7, 2023

Later on in the show, Gigi, rocking a white tank top and beaded necklace, could be seen standing next to him on the left. The blonde kept her hair back in a casual ponytail for the concert. Meanwhile Lily, sporting a shorter brunette bob, was to his left in a black v-neck top, black pants and a beanie. Other celebs in attendance, per Twitter, included Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Reese Witherspoon, and Mariska Hargitay. Taylor’s BFF Abigail Anderson was also seen standing in the same section as Matt and Gigi, along with Taylor’s brother Austin, 31.

Earlier in the day, the British-born singer was spotted heading to a Nashville Starbucks, reportedly with Taylor’s bodyguard who sported all black. Notably, Matt was in the same outfit he wore to the concert as he held onto a tall size hot drink. It was also reported that he exited Taylor’s Nashville apartment — located in the trendy Gulch neighborhood — for the coffee run, per Daily Mail.

He was spotted a day prior also attending Taylor’s sold out Eras Tour show on May 5, amid speculation from fans that he would be there. He was casually dressed in a blue plaid shirt as he watched behind a gated area, taking in the 44 set list show that spans just over three hours.

Taylor, 33, and Matt have had a long standing relationship through the music industry, with the Midnights singer even popping up to perform with him at a 1975’s show earlier this year in January. She covered the group’s song “The City” while also singing her own recent hit “Anti-Hero” for the lucky UK audience. During the show, Matty also called his pal a “Queen”, joking he would not be kissing fans (something he’s known for) because she was there and he wanted to show “some respect.”

Taylor recently ended her long term relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, 32, after nearly seven years together, per a report on April 8. It was reported that the couple went their separate ways ahead of the March kick off of her Eras Tour show, with Entertainment Tonight quoting a source that said the break-up was “not dramatic” and the romance “ran its course.”