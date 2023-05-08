Taylor Swift Is Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ With Matty Healy After Joe Alwyn Split: ‘She Has A Crush’

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is reportedly crushing on Matty Healy after her split from Joe Alwyn, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” the outlet revealed. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.” A second source added that Taylor and Matty had recently started hanging out after being reconnected by mutual friend, Jack Antonoff. HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment on this story.

Matty was spotted at all three nights of Taylor’s Eras Tour in Nashville on May 5, 6 and 7. He could be seen rocking out in the audience as the singer performed onstage for thousands of fans. The two were also seen driving around Nashville in the same car together during their weekend in Music City.

Taylor and Matty were first briefly back in 2014. In January 2023, she took the stage during Matty’s band, The 1975’s, show to perform her song “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. Just days later, fans spotted her having dinner with Joe in New Orleans (he was in town filming a new project). It was the last public sighting of the two, and news broke on April 8 that they had broken up.

The exact timing of Taylor and Joe’s split is unclear, but by the time the story was out to the public, they had reportedly already been broken up for several weeks. Taylor kicked off her Eras Tour in mid-March, while Joe has been across the pond working. Taylor has yet to publicly comment about the breakup. However, at her April 15 show, a fan held up a sign that asked, “You OK?” and Taylor responded by giving a thumbs up signal from the stage.

The end of Taylor and Joe’s relationship shocked fans, as they had been together for more than six years at the time of the split. “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during [her album] Reputation,” PEOPLE reported. “Then the pandemic hit and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really “know” her yet outside of that bubble.” Now that Taylor is very much heavily back in the public eye, it reportedly took a toll on her relationship with Joe.

Amidst her tour, Taylor has also spent some time in New York recently. She was photographed out and about in the Big Apple on several of her days off in April. One night, she had dinner with Jack and Margaret Qualley, followed by another night out with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. She also hung out with the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid and Blake on a girls’ day.