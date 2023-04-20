Taylor Swift Reunites With Longtime Pals Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds After Joe Alwyn Split: Photos

Taylor Swift has been spotted in New York City once again during a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour. This time, she got together with her pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on Wednesday night at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail. In photos obtained by the outlet of the April 19 outing, which can be seen here, the 33-year-old global superstar was seen leaving the restaurant in a printed off-the-shoulder blouse. She had her blonde hair pulled back in a low bun and accessorized with gold jewelry.

Ryan, 46, and Blake, 35 — who gave birth to her fourth child with the Deadpool star earlier this year — were also seen exiting the restaurant around the same time Taylor did. Ryan wore a printed white button-down with a white coat, but Blake’s outfit was blocked by the door of the black SUV picking them up. Blake, Ryan, and Taylor have been friends for nearly a decade, and they’ve made it no secret how tight they are. They’re so close that the proud parents allowed the 11-time Grammy winner to reveal the name of their third daughter in her 2020 song, “Betty”.

As fans know, the news of Taylor’s split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, broke just weeks ago — but it’s not clear how long they have been separated. Following the news, an insider revealed the pair went their separate ways due to differences in their personalities and professional lives. “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But [Joe] didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble,” the source told PEOPLE on April 10.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” they added. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

Although the source said the breakup was not “dramatic”, fans are beginning to think there is some animosity between Taylor and Joe. Keen-eyed fans noticed that both Blake and Ryan unfollowed Joe on Instagram shortly after their dinner together. Several other of Taylor’s friends have followed suit, including the Haim sisters and Taylor’s brother, Austin.

Taylor heads back on tour Friday, April 21 in Houston, Texas for three nights before heading to the East Coast to play in Atlanta. Despite the breakup news, the “Folklore” songstress seems to be doing just fine. In fact, she signaled to a fan with a thumbs-up gesture during her April 15 show in Tampa, Fla. after reading a sign in the audience that read, “You OK?” She also admitted to needing her fans “very much” for her “wellbeing”, but with a smile on her face.