Emma Stone, Shania Twain, & More Stars At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off her ‘Eras Tour’ in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.

She’s performing songs from all her albums on the tour.

Emma Stone, Laura Dern, JJ Watt, and other celebrities have seen her perform on the tour.

Taylor Swift, 33, has a lot of famous friends, so it’s not surprising that major Hollywood stars got tickets to see her in concert on her Eras Tour. Taylor kicked off her tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 and Emma Stone was there dancing in the audience supporting the superstar singer. Kelsea Ballerini even stopped her own concert to ask about the opening set list on the Eras Tour. Taylor’s Las Vegas show brought out even more celebs, including Ellen Pompeo, Emma Roberts, and Shania Twain.

Taylor’s tour, which is in support of all ten of her studio albums, continues across the U.S. until August 2023, and there’s bound to be more celebrities who come out to see Taylor perform, especially when she’s in Los Angeles. Here’s the full list of stars who have been to Taylor’s Eras Tour so far.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone went viral at the opening night of Taylor’s 2023 tour. The Academy Award winner was seen singing along and dancing to some of Taylor’s biggest hits, including “You Belong With Me” and “Fearless,” in videos from the concert. Emma has been friends with Taylor since 2008, when they met at the Young Hollywood Awards

Laura Dern

Laura Dern appeared in the music video for Taylor’s 2022 song “Bejeweled”, so it’s not surprising that the Big Little Lies star was at the opening weekend of the Eras Tour. Laura shared an epic backstage photo after the concert in Arizona on Instagram. “Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family. #ErasTour,” Laura wrote.

JJ Watt

Former NFL star JJ Watt went to Taylor’s concert in Arizona with his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, and he shared his “observations” about the show on his Instagram afterwards. “First off, unbelievable,” JJ said. “You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans. This is done the right way for people paying money to see her.” JJ also praised Taylor for never taking a break during the 44-song, 3-hour-long concert. “She was singing, dancing, entertaining, the entire time,” he said. “She crushed it. And she didn’t even look tired.”

HAIM

Taylor with Emma Stone, Alana and Danielle Haim, Laura Dern and more backstage at the Eras Tour! pic.twitter.com/srmS05jEqm — Eras Tour Updates! (@ErasTourUpdates) March 21, 2023

Taylor’s pals HAIM saw her in concert in Arizona and they danced with Emma Stone and Laura Dern. The band, made up of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana, were also in the group picture with Taylor after the show. HAIM is set to open for the Eras Tour in the final shows of the U.S. leg.

Emma Watson

OMG EMMA WATSON DANCING AT THE TAYLOR SWIFT'S CONCERT, THE ERAS TOUR.

EMMA BEING A SWIFTIE OMG😭 #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/acAeuObi04 — ¡! emma watson safe place (@comfortwatson_) March 25, 2023

Emma Watson went to Taylor’s show in Las Vegas the weekend of March 25. The Harry Potter actress danced to Taylor’s music with Este Haim in a VIP section.

Emma Roberts

All the Hollywood Emmas love Taylor! Emma Roberts was also at Taylor’s Vegas show, and boy did she have a great time. The American Horror Story star danced along to Taylor performing “Style”, as fans recorded her from the audience.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/nqIgJ2TNqS — kathleen (@kpompeo__) March 25, 2023

Ellen Pompeo and her family attended the Eras Tour in Las Vegas. The Grey’s Anatomy actress shared some footage from the show on her Instagram Stories afterwards. One of her videos showed one of her daughters dancing to “Blank Space.”

Shania Twain

Shania Twain attended "The Eras Tour" last night! pic.twitter.com/2TjARizEaG — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftWorldNews) March 26, 2023

Shania Twain supported Taylor at the Las Vegas show, as well. Shania shared a video of herself dancing in a box section in the audience during the concert. “What a show!” Shania wrote on her video, also tagging Taylor.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz went with friends to Taylor’s show in Vegas. They danced like crazy to “Love Story,” as seen in a video that Chloe shared to her Instagram Stories.