Taylor Swift Yells At A Security Guard To ‘Stop’ To Defend Fan In Audience During Concert: ‘She Wasn’t Doing Anything’

Taylor Swift stopped mid-song to yell a at a security guard in defense of a fan during her second Eras Tour show in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old was in the middle of singing her 2014 hit “Bad Blood” during the Friday, May 14 show when she suddenly shifted gears to say, “She’s fine!” during the chorus. The “she” in question was a female fan close to the stage. Taylor then continued, “She wasn’t doing anything,” getting louder as she yelled, “HEY! Stop!” Ever the professional, the GRAMMY winner hardly missed a beat as she continued singing the lyrics while keeping an eye on the situation.

While it was unclear what, exactly, was happening, a Swiftie in attendance later took to Twitter to explain what was going on. “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” the user Cheyenne explained on the social media platform, receiving over 1000 retweets. “We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason,” she also said in a follow up post.

Taylor has been on the road since mid-March when she kicked off her highly anticipated, sold-out Eras Tour show in Glendale, Arizona. She’s since hit several cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston and Nashville. The live show is her longest ever with a 44 song set list (with two surprise songs each night), clocking in at three hours and 15 minutes. The tour marks her first major once since the Reputation era, as her Lover Fest — in support of her 2019 album Lover — was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. As a result, the Eras Tour also marks the first live experience for Lover, as well as Folklore, Evermore and latest release Midnights.

Shortly into the tour, it was reported that Taylor also split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32. Per reports, the break-up was “not dramatic” and the relationship had simply “run its course.” She’s since been spotted hanging out with The 1975‘s lead singer and guitarist Matty Healy, 34, who she was reportedly seen “kissing” and “cuddling” at Casa Cipriani in New York City just days ago. Matty was also in attendance for all three of her Nashville shows, as well as her first night in Philadelphia. Neither has commented publicly on the status of their relationship.